N.W.T. women's shelters receive $300K due to surge in domestic violence rates

The federal government is giving four N.W.T. women's shelters more than $300,000 in funding as a result of COVID-19.

A news release from N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod sent Thursday said these organizations have been "deeply affected" by the pandemic.

"The COVID‑19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for survivors of sexual and domestic violence and the organizations that serve them," the statement said.

"That is why our government acted to support women and children fleeing gender-based violence, including front-line organizations here in the North."

The four organizations receiving the $321,350 in funding are the Aimayunga Women and Emergency Foster Care Shelter in Tuktoyaktuk, the Family Support Centre in Hay River, the Inuvik Transition House Society, and the YWCA NWT in Yellowknife.

The statement said these organizations have provided essential services to survivors of gender-based violence throughout the pandemic.

Lyda Fuller, executive director of the YWCA, said the funding gives them flexibility to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

"[It's] enabled us to purchase additional cleaning supplies and protective equipment, and to make other changes to ensure physical distancing for clients and staff who live or work in our safe shelters," she said in the statement.

McLeod said the funding will address gaps in resources and services in the N.W.T.

"By going directly to women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and women's organizations providing [gender-based violence] services and supports and organizations, these funds support the continuation of timely, compassionate and life-saving supports."

The pandemic has caused rates of domestic violence to climb across Canada and beyond, due to orders to stay indoors and limit social interaction to curb the spread of COVID-19, as well as closures to women's shelters. The United Nations called for immediate action to halt the surge. In April, Canada's Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef said in some regions calls for help have gone up by some 400 per cent .

