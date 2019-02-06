Tłı̨chǫ, N.W.T. governments to give update on wolf management plan for caribou herds

The government of the Northwest Territories and the Tłı̨chǫ government are expected to make an announcement Thursday morning about their wolf management plan for the winter range of the Bathurst and Bluenose-East caribou herds.

In April, the territory began its aerial wolf management program, put in place to reduce the number of predators on the winter range of the two herds.

Many researchers say caribou numbers are at a record low, and so wildlife conservation officials and Indigenous governments have been working together to preserve the current numbers as much as possible.

During a media update Thursday, officials are expected to provide information about "outcomes from last year's actions and a revised joint proposal for future actions," a news release Wednesday said.

The press conference starts at 11 a.m. MT, and you can watch it here on our website or on our CBC NWT Facebook page.