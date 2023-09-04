N.W.T. officials to address latest wildfire developments

Government staff will take questions from the media about the wildfire situation in the Northwest Territories, subsequent evacuations and the ongoing emergency response. Media ID:

Essential workers continue to arrive in Yellowknife Monday, as government staff prepare to give another update on the wildfire situation across the N.W.T.

A spokesperson for the territorial government said the panel during the 4 p.m. MT press conference would consist of operational staff only — and no elected officials would be attending.

Residents are making plans to head back to the N.W.T. capital, with the evacuation order set to be lifted at noon Wednesday. It'll be replaced by an evacuation alert.

The return journey is a massive logistical undertaking — with residents deciding whether to make the journey back on flights organized by the territorial government, or by vehicle. Officials have warned wildfire and weather conditions may cause delays on the highway, and that once people get home, some services will be lacking.

Elsewhere, recent rain in the N.W.T.'s South Slave region dampened massive wildfires burning near Hay River and Fort Smith, though officials say hot, dry conditions are expected to return later this week.

We've compiled a Q + A where we've answered people's questions about the return.

We will share live updates from Monday afternoon's news conference below. They'll appear in descending order, from newest to oldest. Refresh your browser for the latest updates.



