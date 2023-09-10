N.W.T. officials give update on wildfire activity

N.W.T. officials are giving an update on Monday afternoon, on the territory's wildfires and evacuations.

A news conference at 4 p.m. MT will be streamed live here.

As of Monday, crews were still battling several fires including those threatening Hay River and Fort Smith, two communities still under evacuation orders.

High temperatures and strong winds were expected to make Monday another challenging day for crews working near those communities.

The Town of Fort Smith earlier on Monday approved a re-entry plan for when the evacuation order is lifted. It calls for the public to return to the community on Sept. 18, if all goes as expected.

Hay River has also approved its own re-entry plan, but the town has not set any dates for when it might happen. Council was to meet Monday evening to discuss it.

The CBC's Paul Tukker will be live blogging the 4 p.m. news conference. Refresh your browser for updates. Newest information is at the top.

4:50 p.m. – News conference ends.

4:48 p.m. – Asked whether officials know how many people have returned to Yellowknife by now, Jeffrey Edison of the Department of Infrastructure says that while they've counted vehicles returning, they haven't counted the number of people in each vehicles.

4:41 p.m. – Asked about the weather forecast for the days ahead, Westwick says the unseasonably warm conditions are expected to continue.

4:39 p.m. – Asked whether any evacuees might have been left in Calgary or Edmonton after the last repatriation flights on the weekend, Jamie Fulford, the repatriation task force lead, said there may be people with extenuating circumstances that meant they missed the flights. He said capacity was not an issue on the flights, and efforts were made to contact all evacuees to ensure they knew about the flights.

4:33 p.m. – Boast says "pathfinders" will guide people who lost their homes through the disaster assistance program, and make sure they understand the process. Blair Porter, the SAO for Enterprise says adjusters have gone in to look at damaged properties in his community, starting today. Porter says different options are being considered for residents for the winter ahead, including work camp-style accommodations.

4:25 p.m. – Asked about re-entry to Hay River, the town's senior administrative officer Glenn Smith says council will be meeting this evening to discuss the current situation and when plans might go ahead for re-entry.

4:22 p.m. – Boast is asked what the options are for accommodations for North Slave evacuees who haven't returned yet. He says people outside of Calgary and Edmonton still have accommodations, and repatriation is still underway for those people.

4:15 p.m. – Asked about obstetrics services now available in Yellowknife, Kimberly Riles, CEO of the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, says another health service level update will be issued in the coming days. For now, only emergency obstetric services available.

Dr. Claudia Kraft, Territorial Medical Director, says the advice for expectant people with uncomplicated births, who were at 33 weeks and above on Sept. 6, is that they should remain out of the territory until instructed to return.

4:08 p.m. – Fire information officer Mike Westwick says it was another day of severe fire activity near Hay River, but the defences in the Hay River corridor have been holding and no new structures have been lost. However, there is fire growth that is concerning.

Westwick says the Fort Smith fire is not likely to spread. Risk in that area has been reduced, but he says they're "not out of the woods yet."

He says similar weather conditions to today are expected in the region in the coming days.

4:04 p.m. – Jay Boast, with the Emergency Management Organization, speaks first. He says over the weekend, 2,876 vehicles crossed the Deh Cho bridge northbound. More than 1,500 evacuees were flown in by government charter. Preregistration for re-entry flights for evacuees still waiting to return to South Slave communities will open Tuesday at 8 a.m., and will close Thursday at 8 p.m.

4:01 p.m. – News conference getting underway.