N.W.T. officials to give update after another challenging day of firefighting

Northwest Territories wildfire officials will give an update on the wildfire situation in the territory's South Slave region and the status of evacuation orders for Kátł'odeeche First Nation and Hay River.

Shane Thompson, the N.W.T.'s minister of Environment and Climate Change as well as Municipal and Community Affairs, is set to give an update at 10 a.m. on the out-of-control wildfire burning next to Hay River and on Kátł'odeeche First Nation.

Thompson is expected to be joined by wildfire information officer Mike Westwick, as well as Jay Boast, the information officer for the territory's emergency management organization.

'Much greater fire activity' Wednesday

The wildfire, which started Sunday, had grown to 1,782 hectares at last count and had affected 15 buildings on Kátł'odeeche First Nation. Fire crews have been battling it all week to protect the rest of the reserve as well as the Town of Hay River.

Efforts to fight the fire on Wednesday continued to be a challenge, NWT Fire said in its last update Wednesday afternoon.

Looking east from a staging area towards the Kátł'odeeche First Nation on Wednesday, May 17. (GNWT/ECC)

"Extremely hot and dry weather today led to much greater fire activity — with rising intensity and heavy smoke and at times ash being pushed by easterly winds towards the communities," the update said.

Air tankers and helicopters continued to pour water when visibility was good enough, and heavy equipment continued to build control lines by removing flammable material in such a way that it would guide the fire to wetlands and limit its growth toward Highway 5.

"No rain in sight. Potential for southwest winds [Thursday] which would be pushing fire away from the communities."

Both communities remain under evacuation orders, with residents sheltering in Yellowknife, Enterprise and other communities.