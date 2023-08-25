N.W.T. officials to address latest wildfire developments

Officials in the Northwest Territories provide an update on the wildfire that forced the evacuation of Yellowknife.

N.W.T. government officials are expected to give another update Friday evening on the wildfires threatening many of the territory's communities.

Friday's news conference comes hours after the wildfire threatening Hay River, N.W.T., grew substantially worse. Fire officials described a "blow-up event" at the fire's north end that overwhelmed fire crews and sent a kilometres-wide flame front moving parallel to the highway toward the community.

N.W.T. Fire said wildfire crews and aircraft were pulled back to safety. Everyone who isn't considered essential personnel have been told to leave immediately for the airport so they can be brought to safety, too.

