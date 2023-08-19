Highway 3 near Yellowknife closed as N.W.T. wildfire crews conduct preventive work

Officials in the Northwest Territories provide an update on the wildfire that forced the evacuation of Yellowknife.

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane and other government officials are set to give another update Wednesday evening on the wildfires threatening many of the territory's communities.

Despite warming temperatures and decreasing humidity on Wednesday, the wildfire situation was holding steady in most locations with crews continuing with efforts to prevent fires from advancing toward communities, according to fire officials.

Yellowknife fire

Highway 3 between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ, a community about 110 kilometres northwest of the capital city, was closed at 2 p.m. to allow crews to conduct ignition operations.

The preventive burns were planned for the highway stretch between kilometre 272 and 334.

Meanwhile, the massive blaze burning about 15 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife is expected to hold steady. That fire has burned more than 174,000 hectares.

In its latest update, N.W.T. Fire reiterated the fire is unlikely to reach the outskirts of the city in the coming days as it "has been held at bay with aerial support, rain and a downturn in weather" from last weekend.

Crews will be conducting "small-scale ignitions" on Wednesday to limit the fire's growth to the north and south.

The risk to Behchokǫ remains minimal, according to the update.

"We expect the odd flare-up and will have ground crews to respond and extinguish," reads the update.

Ingraham Trail fire

Officials say the fire burning north of the Ingraham Trail, a highway that stretches east of Yellowknife, is unlikely to reach the road thanks to "prevalent wind conditions forecasted aided with successful firefighting efforts."

The fire is about 10 kilometres from the Ingraham Trail and has burned a total of 50,200 hectares.

Crews have put in a line of fire retardant that will allow for controlled burns to the south and may attack the fire directly depending on its temperature.

Dettah fire

N.W.T. Fire said the fire remains about 29 kilometres southeast of Dettah. Neither that community, Ndilǫ or Yellowknife are at risk from this fire.

Crews dropped retardant on Tuesday "to box in the northwest part of the fire," reads the update.

They have already established a control line from Great Slave Lake to Jennejohn Lake. The fire remains about seven kilometres from Jennejohn Lake and has burned 49,500 hectares.

No plans for return

The mayor of Yellowknife, Rebecca Alty, said Tueday that it's not safe for residents to go home to the territorial capital, but said city officials are working on a return plan.

Most of the 20,000 residents left by air or road late last week to cities and towns as far south as Calgary and as far east as Winnipeg.

During the Tuesday wildfire update, Alty noted that everyone is wondering when they can go home but said the return plan has two parts: first, that the wildfire isn't posing a danger and second, that essential services are up and running.

Similar messages came from the mayors of Hay River and Fort Smith, which also have fires burning nearby.

