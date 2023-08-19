N.W.T. officials to address latest wildfire developments

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane and other government officials are set to give another update Tuesday evening on the wildfires threatening many of the territory's communities.

Crews on Tuesday continued to battle wildfires that have forced seven out of every 10 Northwest Territories residents — or about 30,000 people — from their homes.

Fire information officer Mike Westwick says one fire remains about 15 kilometres from Yellowknife, the capital of 20,000 people and one of multiple communities under an evacuation order.

Westwick says firefighting work at Fort Smith, on the Alberta-N.W.T. boundary, is expected to be particularly challenging given temperatures approaching 30 C.

"The situation remains serious across all our communities with active fires," Westwick said.

Winds a worry in Fort Smith, Hay River

He said flames were about four kilometres from Fort Smith and that winds were threatening to move the fire close while crews scrambled to cut the forest down to the dirt to deprive flames of fuel.

"There's more than 250 people assigned and dozens of helicopters to that Fort Smith area," he said.

A spokeswoman for the Northwest Territories' emergency management organization says there have been reports of people returning to Fort Smith, or planning to do so, despite the risk.

Jennifer Young said residents will be stopped at established checkpoints and asked to verify whether they are an essential worker of an evacuated community before being let through.

Fort Smith's 2,500 residents have been out for more than a week.

Flames remained about eight kilometres from Hay River, on the south end of Great Slave Lake, and Westwick said they expect a challenging week there of hotter and drier conditions and shifting winds.

"All of those winds we would expect to push the fire away from a river, but could cause fire growth, which always makes things more challenging," he said.

Logistics around returning

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, at a federal cabinet retreat in Charlottetown, said the government is in discussions already with Northwest Territories on how to help return evacuees safely to the territory.

"It's still a dangerous situation," he said, but added talks about what it will take are ongoing.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said for First Nations, the federal government is to fund eligible evacuation and recovery costs

