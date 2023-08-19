N.W.T. officials to address latest wildfire developments

Officials in the Northwest Territories provide an update on the wildfire that forced the evacuation of Yellowknife.

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane and other government officials are set to give another update Monday evening on the wildfires threatening many of the territory's communities.

Tune in here or on CBC North Radio One.

The update comes one day after Cochrane relayed details of her weekend conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding federal support in the wake of mass evacuations.

During the Sunday news conference, she said Trudeau guaranteed the federal government would prioritize the safety of Northerners but he did not mention financial assistance.

Cochrane also said she told federal Finance Minister Chrystian Freeland that the territory's financial needs include both the immediate issues of firefighting and evacuation-related efforts as well as future needs such as resettlement plans.

A wildfire northwest of Yellowknife caused the evacuation of about 20,000 from the N.W.T. capital city beginning late last week.

Nearby Dene communities of Dettah and Ndilǫ, as well as residences along the Ingraham Trail, were also evacuated. Other N.W.T. communities under evacuation orders are Jean Marie River, Kakiska, Kátł'odeeche First Nation, Hay River, Enterprise and Fort Smith.

Lighter winds, rain and firefighting tactics over the weekend helped prevent the fire's advance toward Yellowknife. It was forecast to travel up to four kilometres closer to the city; instead, it only moved between 100 and 200 metres, according to fire officials.

Still, Mayor Rebecca Alty repeated Monday it is not yet safe to return and she urged the few who remain in Yellowknife to leave.

