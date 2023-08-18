Officials to update N.W.T wildfire situation at 7 p.m. MT Thursday
Territorial government ordered full evacuation of Yellowknife Wednesday with deadline of noon Friday
Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane and other officials were set to provide an update Thursday evening to the wildfire situation threatening Yellowknife and other nearby areas.
Thousands of Yellowknifers have been fleeing the capital by land and by air as a massive wildfire approaches.
On Wednesday evening, officials ordered all 22,000 residents out of the city and two nearby First Nations by Friday at noon, to allow for a safe and orderly escape before the smoke and flames got too close.
Officials said the advancing fire could reach the outskirts of Yellowknife by the weekend.
Several other N.W.T. communities are also under evacuation orders because of nearby wildfires.
The territorial government has provided the following information for residents:
- N.W.T. residents who need to evacuate can register here.
- Territorial wildfire updates can be found here. Report smoke or fire by calling 1-877-698-3473.
- Emergency response resources can be found here.
- The latest community statuses, including notices, alerts and orders, can be found here.
- Additional information for evacuees can be found here.