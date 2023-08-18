Officials to update N.W.T wildfire situation at 7 p.m. MT Thursday

Officials provide an update on the wildfire situation in the Northwest Territories and resulting evacuations.

Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane and other officials were set to provide an update Thursday evening to the wildfire situation threatening Yellowknife and other nearby areas.

Thousands of Yellowknifers have been fleeing the capital by land and by air as a massive wildfire approaches.

On Wednesday evening, officials ordered all 22,000 residents out of the city and two nearby First Nations by Friday at noon, to allow for a safe and orderly escape before the smoke and flames got too close.

Officials said the advancing fire could reach the outskirts of Yellowknife by the weekend.

Several other N.W.T. communities are also under evacuation orders because of nearby wildfires.

The territorial government has provided the following information for residents: