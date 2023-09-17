N.W.T. officials give update on wildfire response

Government officials will take questions about the wildfire situation in the Northwest Territories.

N.W.T. officials will hold another update on the territory's wildfire response on Tuesday afternoon — the final one in a series of regular wildfire briefings, now that nearly all communities have returned from wildfire evacuations.

It will be streamed live here and on CBC Radio One in the N.W.T.

As of Tuesday, there were still 120 active wildfires in the territory and an evacuation order is still in place for the community of Enterprise.

Evacuation orders have been lifted in recent days for Hay River and Fort Smith, and residents have been returning home.

Firefighters are still busy in the area battling out-of-control fires, though, and residents in those communities are under an evacuation alert — meaning people should be prepared in case they need to leave again on short notice.

Yellowknife also remains under an evacuation alert as of Tuesday.