N.W.T. premier says no commitment from Trudeau on financial assistance for evacuees

The prime minister has not committed financial assistance to the residents who have been displaced from the Northwest Territories as a result of wildfire evacuation orders, according to the premier.

In a virtual news conference on Sunday night, Premier Caroline Cochrane said she spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about financial assistance, but that none had been pledged yet.

She said she will continue to be in touch with Trudeau and plans to continue pushing for more financial support. Cochrane said the bill from the fires will be high and will require significant assistance.

A wildfire burning out of control northwest of Yellowknife triggered the evacuation of the N.W.T.'s capital city of about 20,000 people, the neighbouring Yellowknives Dene communities of Ndilǫ and Dettah and residences along the Ingraham Trail last week.

The N.W.T. communities of Fort Smith, Enterprise, Hay River, Kátł'odeeche First Nation, Kakisa and Jean Marie River are also under evacuation orders.

Evacuees leave Yellowknife (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Trudeau made an announcement on Sunday where he said he had spoken with Cochrane but gave no details on the conversation.

N.W.T.'s Liberal MP Michael McLeod has not been present for the daily news conferences hosted by the territorial government.

Weather to worsen fire situation in South Slave region

Weather conditions in the N.W.T.'s South Slave region are expected to worsen, increasing the wildfire threat to the communities of Hay River, Kakisa, Enterprise and Fort Smith, according to NWT Fire.

Mike Westwick, N.W.T. fire information officer, said at the news conference that the weather could push fire closer to Fort Smith.

"Got some tough days ahead for our friends in the South Slave for sure," he said.

"Keep your thoughts and your prayers if you're giving them with Fort Smith and Hay River."

In Yellowknife, he said fire suppression efforts held the fire northwest of the city from moving closer to the community. He said initial estimates were that it could move four kilometres closer on Sunday, but that didn't happen.

Westwick said as long as conditions stay dry and windy, the fire will present a risk to the community.

"We do expect to see more fire activity on this fire going forward," he said.

"We've got a serious situation here," he said.

He said the Jean Marie River fire hasn't grown in the past few days.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said at the news conference she was thankful for all the support evacuees have received.

The territorial government has provided the following links for residents: