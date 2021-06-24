Fire crews battle 2 wildfires north of Fort Simpson
The fires pose no risk to the community, says territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources
Fire crews responded to a pair of wildfires north of Fort Simpson, N.W.T. Wednesday.
One was discovered just after 7 p.m. Tuesday and is roughly 1.5 hectares in size, and 32 kilometres outside of the town on the north side of the Mackenzie River.
The other was discovered Wednesday and is about two hectares and 25 kilometres from town.
The territory's department of Environment and Natural Resources says no cabins or communities are currently at risk.
There are two other active fires in the territory, including one that started earlier this month. It's further west by about 60 kilometres — and much larger at more than 6,500 hectares.
The territory says crews continue to battle that blaze, though at the moment, it too poses no risk to cabins or communities.
Further north, another fire about two hectares in size discovered Wednesday, is also burning.
The territory says all four fires were caused by lightning strikes.
With the fire danger high in Wrigley, N.W.T., the territory is advising against having open fires.
"If you do, soak, stir, soak until it's cool before you move on," said Mike Westwick, a wildfire information officer, in an email to CBC.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?