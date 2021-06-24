Fire crews battle 2 wildfires north of Fort Simpson

Fire crews responded to a pair of wildfires north of Fort Simpson, N.W.T. Wednesday.

One was discovered just after 7 p.m. Tuesday and is roughly 1.5 hectares in size, and 32 kilometres outside of the town on the north side of the Mackenzie River.

The other was discovered Wednesday and is about two hectares and 25 kilometres from town.

The territory's department of Environment and Natural Resources says no cabins or communities are currently at risk.

There are two other active fires in the territory, including one that started earlier this month. It's further west by about 60 kilometres — and much larger at more than 6,500 hectares.

A map shows the locations of four current active fires in the N.W.T. as of Wednesday evening. (Google/N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources)

The territory says crews continue to battle that blaze, though at the moment, it too poses no risk to cabins or communities.

Further north, another fire about two hectares in size discovered Wednesday, is also burning.

The territory says all four fires were caused by lightning strikes.

With the fire danger high in Wrigley, N.W.T., the territory is advising against having open fires.

"If you do, soak, stir, soak until it's cool before you move on," said Mike Westwick, a wildfire information officer, in an email to CBC.