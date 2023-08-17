N.W.T. officials to give update on wildfire emergency

Northwest Territories officials are expected to provide an update at 7 p.m. MT on the wildfire situation.

Low on data or power? Read a low-bandwidth version of this story here. For more stories, see our CBC North news website.

N.W.T. government officials will provide another update Wednesday evening on wildfires and evacuations in the territory.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, along with ministers Shane Thompson and Julie Green, will hold a news conference at 7:30 p.m. MT. It will be streamed live here.

As of Tuesday, the N.W.T was under a territorial state of emergency with hundreds of active wildfires and several communities still under evacuation orders.

Parts of Yellowknife are also under an evacuation alert as a large wildfire northwest of the city moves closer. As of Wednesday morning, the fire was about 17 kilometres from the city and expected to be pushed closer through the day. Officials said the fire could reach the edge of the city by the weekend.

The territorial government has provided the following information for residents: