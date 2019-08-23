N.W.T.'s waste management strategy good start but needs funds, says advocate

The N.W.T. government's recently-released waste management strategy is an encouraging start, but needs actual dollars behind it in order to really be effective, according to an environmental advocate in the territory.

Released earlier this summer, the territorial government's plan notes that in 2014, the N.W.T. disposed 946 kg of waste per person in landfills — more than any other province or territory besides Alberta (Nunavut was not counted). About 60 per cent of that waste was industrial, with 40 per cent residential, according to the report.

In order to counter that, the government released a 10-year strategy with a goal of reducing waste in the territory by 30 per cent, said Diep Duong, the territory's acting director of environmental protection and waste management.

The plan is multi-faceted, said Duong, and includes strategies from developing new recycling programs to changing the government's purchasing habits.

"We actually don't have a lot of waste diversion programs in place," said Duong. "We only have two recycling programs that are territory-wide. We basically have the beverage container program, and then we have an electronics recycling program.

"So in terms of where we are on the chart, in terms of how much we recycle, it's actually significantly less than other provinces are able to do."

Duong pointed out the territory's small, spread out population as unique challenges when it comes to recycling. The report lists possible solutions like charging consumers up front for recyclable products like tires in order to counter high fees at their end of life, creating backload programs that can pick up waste from multiple communities, and introducing composting programs across the territory.

The government itself also has a "fairly large influence" as a major purchaser of products in the territory, said Duong, and has to look internally in order to improve its own practices.

"If we make it important that we want to purchase this type of material, it can make a difference," she said. "We're such a large player in this, we can influence the market."

'I'm really encouraged'

Ecology North executive director Craig Scott says he's "really encouraged" by the strategies laid out in the report, and is "looking forward to some of the actions coming out of it."

However, Scott noted that the plan is "limited in terms of resources" and that he'd like to see an action plan with a funding commitment, and not just a final goal.

"They kind of lay out an aspirational goal, and kind of a rough path to get there," he said. "But it doesn't lay out dollars that are going to be invested."

Obviously, greening the government is key. - Craig Scott, Ecology North

Scott also pointed out that while residential programs can make a big difference, more than half of the waste in the territory is due to industry and construction projects, and so "we need solutions for a lot of different areas, not just putting pressure on residents."

"There's no incentive to construction companies to reduce their waste, and it's a good chunk of what ends up in the landfill," he pointed out.

What can you do at home? Scott suggested composting, speaking to grocery stores about excess packaging, and reviewing your own purchasing policies.

He also laid a challenge at the feet of the territorial government, urging them to practice what they preach.

"I think their plan is great," he said. "Obviously, greening the government is key. I'd like to see a 30 per cent target for them, or more. Lead by example."