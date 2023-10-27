Content
The N.W.T. candidates: See where they stand

CBC North sent every candidate a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues. You can see what your candidate has to say here.

The Legislative Assembly in the N.W.T. (Travis Burke/CBC)

This fall, 53 candidates are competing for the votes of Northwest Territories residents. 

To get a better sense of who these candidates are, and what they stand for, CBC North sent each one (including those who were acclaimed) a questionnaire.

We asked them to tell us about themselves, why they decided to run, and the experience they would bring to elected office. 

We also asked them about the big issues facing the N.W.T., and about what they would do to address climate change, improve the economy, fix government operations and strengthen relationships with Indigenous governments.

Candidates were also asked if they would seek a cabinet post, or the job of premier. 

Click on your riding below to see what your candidates have to say.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity. Not all the candidates have responded yet. We'll update this story with more hyperlinks as more candidates respond.

Dehcho

Frame Lake

Great Slave

Hay River North

Hay River South

Inuvik Boot Lake

Inuvik Twin Lakes

Kam Lake (acclaimed)

Mackenzie Delta

Monfwi (acclaimed)

Nahendeh

Nunakput

Range Lake

Sahtu

Thebacha

Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh

Yellowknife Centre

Yellowknife North

Yellowknife South (acclaimed)

