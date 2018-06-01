Election season is underway: Here's what you can expect from CBC North

It's election season in the Northwest Territories, and, on Oct. 1, voters will be facing one of the most pivotal choices in decades.

Discussions around reconciliation and the government's role in land claim negotiations — some of which have been going on for decades — continue to swirl. The territory's next government will have to reckon with a broken foster care system, peg down details on a new polytechnic university, and adapt to the realities of climate change.

And then there's the economy. With a downturn on the horizon, it's quite possible that the next government will be the last one to begin and end their terms with the N.W.T.'s three diamond mines still in operation, making decisions on the territory's future that could reverberate for generations.

With so much at stake, it's imperative that voters go to the polls armed with as much information as possible: on the issues, their candidates, and their government. Here at CBC North, we will bring it to you.

Over the next month, our election team will work to cut through the noise and bring you the information that matters. Here's how we'll do it, on radio, television, web, and social media.

We have partnered with OpenNWT in an attempt to bring accountability to the past government in a way never before seen in territorial election coverage, examining the records of incumbent MLAs through data journalism.

We will challenge candidates on their promises, checking the viability of their platforms and if they're sound ideas, or just sound bytes.

We will bring you a diverse set of voices, from our opinion contributors, to our election night panellists, to our interview subjects.

We will dive deep into the issues that matter to you, from territory-wide concerns like the economy and the environment, to riding specific ones like loose dogs and shoreline erosion.

We will bring you to your candidates, giving you an opportunity to provide us the questions, which we will ask them directly.

On decision day, we will be where you are. Our 2019 election night special, hosted by Northbeat's Juanita Taylor and Trailbreaker's Loren McGinnis, will feature reporters on the ground in at least three communities and segments in the territory's Indigenous languages, and will be simulcast on radio, television, and Facebook Live. Online, we'll supplement our coverage with a live blog, bringing you minute-by-minute updates and analysis as the votes are counted.

And after the votes have been counted and the dust has settled, we will provide analysis and information on what the decision means for the territory, your community, and what's next.

Do you have suggestions? Questions for your candidates? A story you think we should be covering? Reach out - my email is garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca.

October 1st will be your chance to have your voice heard at the ballot box. In the meantime, we will do everything we can to ensure that you feel confident, informed, and prepared to make your decision.

That is our promise.

Garrett Hinchey

Producer, NWT Votes 2019