Unofficial counts show voter turnout up 10% over last N.W.T. election

Unofficial numbers from ElectionsNWT show voter turnout for Tuesday's election was up by nearly 10 per cent over the last territorial election.

ElectionsNWT says unofficial numbers show 54 per cent of eligible voters in the territory voted. That's up from 44.3 per cent in the 2015 territorial election.

The district with the highest turnout was Nunakput, with 71 per cent of eligible voters casting a ballot. That's down from the 2015 election where 74.47 per cent of Nunakput voters participated.

The second highest was the Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh riding with a turnout of 70 per cent, down from 71.41 per cent in 2015.

Voter turnout in the 2019 N.W.T. territorial election was up by ten per cent. (ElectionsNWT)

Many Yellowknife ridings had massive increases in voter turnout, the largest being Kam Lake. Forty-eight per cent of eligible voters came out in this election compared to only 25.08 per cent in the 2015 race.

The riding with the lowest turnout was Great Slave with 43 per cent turnout, but that's still a big increase from the 2015 turnout of 27.15 per cent.

ElectionsNWT says the official results for voter turnout will be released later this month.