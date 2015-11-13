Workshop to train N.W.T. health care workers about vaccine-hesitant parents

In the midst of a whooping cough outbreak in the Northwest Territories, the territory's chief public health officer is addressing one factor in the spread of the disease: families who hesitate to vaccinate their children.

On Wednesday, chief public health officer Kami Kandola said there were 20 lab-confirmed cases of whooping cough, also called pertussis, in Yellowknife, Behchoko and Whati. Eleven of the people who got whooping cough were unvaccinated, according to the territorial health department.

In a press conference on Thursday, Kandola said this was partially because of "vaccine-hesitant parents, absolutely."

On Monday in Yellowknife, in a workshop that was organized months before the pertussis outbreak, the Canadian Pediatric Society plans to train frontline health workers on how to deal with parental hesitation to vaccines.

Dr. Sam Wong, the president-elect of the Canadian Pediatric Society, will emcee the event. He has a message for frontline workers who deal with vaccine hesitancy: keep the lines of communication open and stay patient. Wong, who also works as a consulting pediatrician in the Northwest Territories, says it's important for health care providers to listen to parents' questions and concerns so they can offer evidence-based answers.

Dr. Sam Wong is the president-elect of the Canadian Pediatric Society. He is emceeing a workshop Monday that will train frontline health workers on how to deal with parental hesitation to vaccines. Wong also works as a consulting pediatrician in the Northwest Territories. (Submitted by the Canadian Pediatric Society)

"We always hear about the 'anti-vaccine people,'" Wong said, adding it's much more common for parents to be unsure about vaccines rather than opposed outright. "If their concerns are addressed then they may actually be interested in actually having their child vaccinated.

"Sometimes it takes a little bit of communication to find out what the concerns are."

Wong says there have been times where he had three or four conversations and doctor's visits before a parent became interested in immunizing their child against diseases like pertussis or measles, mumps and rubella.

The Canadian Pediatric Society suggests providers ask patients and their parents about what the fears are so they can be addressed, and focus on the issues on the parents' minds. For example, if pain is the concern, he'd let a parent know babies under three months — who haven't yet experienced the world of solid food — can be distracted from it with a few drops of sugar water.

"Babies are not exposed to a lot of flavours ... it's kind of mind blowing for their taste buds. They're like, 'Whoa, what is this that's in my mouth?' They don't actually feel the pain."

Kandola also wants people to know that hesitant parents isn't the only way an infection like pertussis can spread. She says in this outbreak's case, five of the people who contracted whooping cough had been vaccinated in the past, but didn't have their shots up to date.

She says even families who are vaccinated should call their public health office if they have pertussis-like symptoms.