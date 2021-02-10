Here's when N.W.T. communities can get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccination clinics in 11 N.W.T. communities have been scheduled, allowing residents to receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics, set to begin on Feb. 11, are available for any residents scheduled to receive their second dose, as well as any residents 18 years or older who have not yet received their first dose.

Delays in shipping of the Moderna vaccine have led to reduced supplies in the territories. However, last week, federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller confirmed that all three territories are still on track to vaccinate 75 per cent of their eligible population by the end of March.

Anyone in the scheduled communities looking to book an appointment for either their first or second dose of the vaccine is requested to contact their local health centre for information. Details and contact information can be found on the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority's website.

Below are the communities with confirmed dates for their second vaccination clinic:

Kátł'odeeche Fırst Natıon: February 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Chief Lamalice Complex.

Tsiigehtchic: February 11

Colville Lake: February 15

Wekweètı̀: February 15, 16, and 17

Ulukhaktok: February 16, 17, and 18

Sambaa K'e: February 16

Wrigley: February 16 and 17

Paulatuk: February 16 and 17

Sachs Harbour: February 18 and 19

Jean Marie River: February 19

Nahanni Butte: February 19

Additional clinics will be added to the authority's website, and to this story, as they are confirmed.