N.W.T. says it will match United Way donations up to $150K for flood relief

The Northwest Territories government says it will match donations to the United Way NWT up to $150,000 for funds to go toward various organizations helping residents affected by flooding.

The territory said in a news release Friday afternoon that its regional officials have been "working closely with community governments to support them as they lead the response to the flooding."

Regional emergency management organizations, which fall under the department of Municipal and Community Affairs, are in touch with affected and at-risk communities, the release says, and the territory "remains prepared" to support local authorities who are managing emergency response.

Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson, minister of Environment and Natural Resources, said the funds will go "a long way" to help rebuild the community.

"Our region is hurting right now," Thompson said in a written statement.

"Our people are heartbroken and displaced, and many have lost everything they own. While we will not be able to replace everything we've lost, these additional funds will go a long way in helping our communities remain safe and rebuild."

The announcement comes after some volunteers and fundraisers spoke out about a perceived lack of response from the N.W.T. and federal governments during flooding in the Dehcho.

The United Way receives donations from various sources and then distributes funding to the organizations involved in responding to the flooding.

"This allows the [territorial government] to provide additional assistance to the communities in need, beyond the current resources that are already being directly deployed towards the disaster relief," the release reads in part.

Premier Caroline Cochrane says the territory is "committed" to supporting efforts.

"When the time comes to begin the recovery efforts, we will be right there to help residents and communities," Cochrane said in a written statement.