3 N.W.T underdogs compete in sled dog races Friday

The 10th Underdog 100 Sled Dog Race is back, giving smaller kennels a chance to race competitively against the professionals.

Marcel Marin, one of the organizers of the Underdog, said it is common for sprint mushers to show up thinking they are going to easily win, but then they are challenged and sometimes beaten by a lesser-known team.

"It's like in the Olympics. You don't have the guy running the 100 yards winning the marathon. They're built different," he said.

Organizers made changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no competitors allowed from outside the territory and the length was shortened to 50 miles instead of the usual 100.

This is the first time the Underdog will feature an all-local lineup of mushers.

"It brought out people that would normally not even attempt [the 100 miles] and now they're going to be trying it. They've been training hard, [and] they've got good teams so it'll be a good event."

The three mushers include Richard McIntosh, Kathy Beaupré and Marin himself.

Marin said another positive aspect of this year's competition is the huge increase in volunteer support.

"I had to turn away people, unfortunately, because we just had no jobs for them," he said.

The race will start just outside of Yellowknife at 9 a.m. on Friday and Marin predicts the first teams will arrive to the North Arm Park at 3 p.m.

"In most races, people come in and they take off home. Here, every musher stays until the last musher gets in," he said.

"The last person coming off the ice is usually somebody first time racing or [who] has old dogs," he said. "They have the biggest reception there, 'cause everybody's waiting for them at the end."