N.W.T. imposes more rules for travellers from Nunavut's Kivalliq region

N.W.T health officials have again updated the rules for anyone travelling from Nunavut to the Northwest Territories, after COVID-19 case numbers continued to climb in Nunavut on Tuesday.

Effective immediately, anyone who has travelled from Nunavut's Kivalliq region in the last 14 days is required to self-isolate in their current location for two weeks, starting the day they arrive in the N.W.T.

The rule applies to the following communities:

Arviat.

Baker Lake.

Chesterfield Inlet.

Coral Harbour.

Naujaat.

Rankin Inlet.

Whale Cove.

Travellers must submit a self-isolation plan online or by contacting Protect NWT through the 811 hotline or 1-833-378-8297 within 24 hours of this notice, or as soon as they arrive in the N.W.T., according to a news release from the office of the N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

If those travellers are staying with other people, those people must also self-isolate and must not have face-to-face contact with people who they are not self-isolating with.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms must contact their local health-care centre or public health unit so they can be assessed for COVID-19, the news release states. They must not leave their property until receiving direction from a medical professional.

Nunavut residents who are supposed to travel home during this period may go to the airport as long as they wear a mask and maintain physical distance from others, the news release states.

People travelling from Nunavut to the N.W.T. for medical treatment will also be allowed to go to their appointments, but must self-isolate at all other times, states the news release.

Anyone without a safe space to isolate should contact Protect NWT for help.

Those who want to return to Nunavut sooner than the length of their self-isolation is required to follow the guidance of Nunavut public health officials.