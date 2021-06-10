N.W.T. health officials answer COVID-19 questions live on The Trailbreaker

The Northwest Territories' top doctor will answer listeners' questions live during The Trailbreaker's bi-weekly COVID-19 call-in show on CBC Radio One at 7:10 a.m. MT.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and Scott Robertson, the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority's COVID operations executive co-lead, are expected to field questions related to the territory's re-opening plan, revealed Wednesday.

Ask your questions by calling 920-5444 in Yellowknife or 1-800-661-0708 outside of the capital.

