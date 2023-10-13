Public health officer warns of toxic drugs in Hay River, N.W.T.

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer has issued a warning about particularly toxic drugs circulating in Hay River.

In a news release, Dr. Kami Kandola writes that carfentanil and benzodiazepine have been detected in the illegal drug supply alongside fentanyl and other opioids.

That can mean that naloxone — the drug used to reverse overdoses — will not be as effective, though using naloxone is still recommended in the event of an overdose.

People who've taken benzodiazepines may experience excessive drowsiness, loss of balance and coordination, partial amnesia, and inability to follow or participate in conversation.

High doses can lead to prolonged sedation, loss of consciousness, difficulty breathing and severe respiratory slowing to the point of coma or death. The toxic drugs cannot be detected by sight, smell or taste.

People who suspect overdose are encouraged to call 911, and reminded that the Good Samaritan Act protects people who call for help from facing drug charges.

People who use drugs are reminded to use them with others, start with small amounts and wait before taking more, have naloxone nearby and know how to use it, and avoid mixing drugs with alcohol.

Kandola writes that no deaths have recently been associated with the toxic drug supply. However, Hay River has born the brunt of the N.W.T.'s drug poisonings, with six deaths in 2022.