N.W.T. will reopen to tourism in March

Starting March 1, the Northwest Territories will be open to tourists again — regardless of vaccination status — after nearly two years of COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

The government made the announcement on Feb. 11 in a press release.

All travellers will still have to submit an isolation plan "which will determine requirements upon entry after travel, such as self-isolation if necessary," the press release read.

The government's statement says this will make travel requirements for all travellers consistent with requirements for N.W.T. residents.

Travellers will have to follow current public health orders, like mandatory masking and gathering limits.

"We are looking forward to seeing NWT businesses and operators finally welcome back visitors and show them how spectacular our territory truly is," wrote Caroline Wawzonek, Minister for industry, tourism and investment.

The release says the announcement is being made now, in anticipation of a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the territory, to give the tourism industry time to prepare.

Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. André Corriveau is quoted in the release, saying the government also wants to "normalize things like masking, staying home when sick, and other measures that have proven to make a difference in protecting the vulnerable" as the territory gets ready to lift its broad public health mandate.

The government is asking travellers to expect some delays in processing self-isolation plans, and is asking people to apply for a plan seven to 10 days prior to when they plan to enter the territory.