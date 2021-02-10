N.W.T. health officials answer COVID-19 questions

The Northwest Territories' top doctors answered listeners' questions live during The Trailbreaker's weekly COVID-19 call-in show on CBC Radio One on Thursday morning.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and the territory's medical director, Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, fielded questions relating to the pandemic, including the outbreak associated with a school in Yellowknife.

On Wednesday, health officials said they have targeted May 17 for the return to classrooms.

"We have not identified new infections emerging in people not connected to this outbreak," said Kandola during the news conference Wednesday. "Our best assessment is that there was no transmission to school staff within the classroom."

There will be new measures that schools will be asked to implement to reduce the likelihood of a future outbreak. They include mandatory indoor masking for students and staff, holding all assemblies, gym classes, and choir practices outdoors, and opening windows while students are on school buses and at all other times weather permits.

There will also be assigned seating on buses for students, along with unspecified "enhanced seating arrangements" in class.

The latest numbers on the territory's COVID-19 website showed 63 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 61 of which are residents. There have been 49,811 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, and 22,501 are fully immunized.

Watch Thursday's Trailbreaker phone-in with Kandola and Pegg here: