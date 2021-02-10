N.W.T. health officials answer COVID-19 questions
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and medical director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg take listener questions
The Northwest Territories' top doctors answered listeners' questions live during The Trailbreaker's weekly COVID-19 call-in show on CBC Radio One on Thursday morning.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and the territory's medical director, Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, fielded questions relating to the pandemic, including the outbreak associated with a school in Yellowknife.
On Wednesday, health officials said they have targeted May 17 for the return to classrooms.
"We have not identified new infections emerging in people not connected to this outbreak," said Kandola during the news conference Wednesday. "Our best assessment is that there was no transmission to school staff within the classroom."
There will be new measures that schools will be asked to implement to reduce the likelihood of a future outbreak. They include mandatory indoor masking for students and staff, holding all assemblies, gym classes, and choir practices outdoors, and opening windows while students are on school buses and at all other times weather permits.
There will also be assigned seating on buses for students, along with unspecified "enhanced seating arrangements" in class.
The latest numbers on the territory's COVID-19 website showed 63 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 61 of which are residents. There have been 49,811 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, and 22,501 are fully immunized.
Watch Thursday's Trailbreaker phone-in with Kandola and Pegg here:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?