N.W.T. gov't enacts state of emergency for temporary shelter

The territorial government in the N.W.T. has declared a state of emergency to establish a temporary day shelter, that'll relocate modular camp buildings no longer being used by workers building the Tłı̨chǫ all-season road to the site of the former visitors centre in Yellowknife.

The temporary shelter will be operational in November, said Health Minister Julie Green during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

"It's about helping those in our community that are in need by ensuring they have a safe and warm place to go," she said.

"Most people in need of shelter have either attended residential schools or have been impacted by intergenerational trauma," said Green, adding that there's a duty to respond to the impacts of "systemic racism."

Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson said the government would use its emergency powers to secure the location.

This comes after city council recently knocked down the territorial government's pitch to turn 4709 Franklin Ave. into a temporary day shelter for three years.

