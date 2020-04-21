'Devastated and shocked': N.W.T. teachers show support for Nova Scotia teachers in time of loss

Teachers in the Northwest Territories are showing their support for their counterparts in Nova Scotia after a mass shooting over the weekend that killed at least 22 people, including a teacher.

Lisa McCully was a mother of two, and one of the victims. She was, by all accounts, loved by the students at Debert Elementary School.

On Monday, the president of the NWT Teachers' Association pledged support to the president of the Nova Scotia teachers union.

A memorial to teacher Lisa McCully outside the Debert Elementary School in Debert, N.S. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

'We look out for each other'

Fraser Oliver wanted to express his condolences as a fellow teacher, and as a fellow Nova Scotian from Cape Breton.

"The Maritime or Atlantic community … we all look out for each other and certainly [the loss] is really hitting close to our core and in our hearts," he said.

A large portion of the teachers in the territory are from the Maritimes. Of the 800 or so teachers in the N.W.T., Oliver estimates "250 maybe 300" are from Eastern Canada.

Thea Campbell teaches at St. Patrick High School in Yellowknife and is originally from Cape Breton, N.S. (Submitted by Thea Campbell)

Thea Campbell can attest to how many Maritimers are teachers in the Northwest Territories. She herself is one, originally from Cape Breton, N.S., but has lived in Yellowknife for 20 years.

She said for her, and for many others from the Maritimes, what brings them up North is the jobs. Not many teaching positions were available in Nova Scotia when she graduated.

"A lot of us Cape Bretoners and Nova Scotians are, I guess you could say, we're in economic exile," she said.

Campbell's heart is back home with those who are grieving and aren't able to gather due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"I'm thinking of Lisa McCully … and all of her students who will never see her again. It was bad enough with the pandemic."

'Devastated and shocked'

Todd Stewart, principal at St. Patrick High School in Yellowknife, estimates that almost half of the school's teachers are from the East Coast of Canada ⁠— including himself.

Todd Stewart, principal at St. Patrick High School in Yellowknife, was born and raised in Cole Harbour, N.S., not far away from where the shooting took place. (Chantal Dubuc/CBC)

For Stewart, the tragedy is devastating on many levels. He was born and raised in Cole Harbour, N.S., not far away from where the rampage took place on Sunday.

"I was just devastated and shocked that an event like this could even happen in Canada let alone my home province and very close to where I grew up," Stewart said.

But the news of what happened hit him even harder, when he found out someone he knew was shot and killed by the gunman.

RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson used to work as an RCMP liaison at Cole Harbour District High School where Stewart taught in Nova Scotia. He also grew up with her husband who teaches at that school.

"She was just a really wonderful human being … just a kind gentle soul and she desperately will be missed. I can't say enough kind words about her."