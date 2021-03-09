N.W.T. government creates $225K suicide prevention fund

The territorial government announced Tuesday it will put $225,000 toward a community suicide prevention fund, to support community-based prevention efforts across the territory.

Health Minister Julie Green said the fund will support the territory's efforts to reduce high rates of suicide in the N.W.T.

"The fund will also help us advance our mandate priority of increasing the number and variety of culturally respectful and community-based mental health programs for the residents of the Northwest Territories," she said in a news release.

The money will be awarded annually to develop culturally safe programs that focus on community wellness and reducing the stigma around suicide, a news release states.

Applications will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until all the funding is allocated.

The fund will not consider multi-year projects or projects that propose research.

A maximum of $45,000 per project is available per community.

Northwest Territories government organizations can apply, but priority will be given to Indigenous governments and Indigenous non-governmental community organizations.

It is also available to non-government organizations that can demonstrate partnership or support from an Indigenous or community governing authority, the release states.