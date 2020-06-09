N.W.T. COVID-19 states of emergency extended for another 14 days

Emergency measures enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Northwest Territories have been extended for the sixth time.

Both the public health emergency and a state of emergency have been extended until June 23.

The extended health emergency was declared by Minister of Health and Social Services Diane Thom on the recommendation of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola, while the state of emergency was extended by Premier Caroline Cochrane in her capacity as minister of municipal and community affairs.

A government of the Northwest Territories news release Tuesday stated that border restrictions remain in place and residents returning to the N.W.T. from away must continue to self-isolate for 14 days in a designated centre.

"While the Northwest Territories is currently in containment mode, with no evidence of community spread and all cases recovered, the situation can change quickly without carefully managing the continued response," the news release says.

"Nationwide spread is the biggest risk of expanding spread within the Northwest Territories."

According to the news release, Dr. Kandola will "continue to recommend extensions to the public health emergency until the situation has changed considerably across Canada."

The extension takes effect on Wednesday, the day the last extension of the states of emergency would have expired.

The state of emergency, first declared on March 26 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, grants the territorial government and its agents extraordinary powers, including the ability to enter premises without a warrant, seize private property, and arbitrarily detain residents. Territorial law limits extensions of states of emergency to 14 days, but they can be extended an unlimited number of times.

Public health orders restricting travel and gatherings are enabled by the public health emergency first declared March 18. A public health emergency grants extra powers to the chief public health officer, including restricting travel into the territory. Non-essential travel to the N.W.T. has been prohibited since March 21.

The Northwest Territories is in the first phase of it's post-COVID-19 recovery plan. It may enter the second phase as soon as Friday.