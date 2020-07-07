N.W.T. ends state of emergency for 1st time during COVID-19 pandemic

The N.W.T. government has decided it will no longer extend its state of emergency for the first time since COVID-19 emergency measures were enacted in the territory.

The territory has been under a state of emergency due to the pandemic since March. The declaration kept in place the powers of the Emergency Management Organization, a group of regional Municipal and Community Affairs deputies who co-ordinate the government's response and communication with local authorities.

The state of emergency gave the government extraordinary powers to implement public health orders.

Those powers built on those granted in the public health emergency, also first declared in March. They include the power to enter premises without a warrant; procure food, fuel, and medical supplies; and fix prices on essential goods.

The government added that it will continue to review the situation, and if needed — like if there's a second wave of COVID-19 and evidence of community spread — it's prepared to bring back the state of emergency.

Public health emergency extended

Meanwhile, Health Minister Diane Thom has extended the territory's public health emergency on the recommendation of the chief public health officer, according to a government news release Tuesday morning.

Health Minister Diane Thom has extended the territory's public health emergency, according to a news release Tuesday. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

Back in June, the territorial government extended both of its territory-wide emergency declarations for the seventh time. Both were set to expire on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the government said it has determined that there's "sufficient authority" under the Public Health Act to continue implementing its health measures under the public health emergency.