High snowpack, water levels put several N.W.T. communities once again at risk of spring flooding

Excessive snowpack and high water levels have communities across the N.W.T. at risk of flooding once again this spring.

This includes Hay River, Kátł'odeeche First Nation, Nahanni Butte, Fort Liard, Fort Simpson, Aklavik, Fort Good Hope, Tulita and Jean Marie River First Nation.

The N.W.T. government released a technical report on Monday which said there is potential for spring breakup flooding once again this spring.

This comes after last year's devastating flooding left numerous homes damaged or destroyed in several communities across the N.W.T.

In an email highlighting key takeaways from the report, the territorial government said ice jams during breakup can cause flooding regardless of the water levels. However, high water levels increase the severity of the flooding.

High risk on Hay, Mackenzie, Liard and Peel River

Water levels in the Hay River Basin are at or near the highest ever recorded at this time of year — as much as 40 per cent higher than normal levels in Alberta and B.C.

This is combined with an already saturated ground which increases the risk of smaller bodies of water overflowing.

Higher than normal water levels have been recorded around Aklavik and high snowpack is reported around the Peel River and the Mackenzie Delta.

Snowpack around the Liard River, which was the main cause of last year's flooding in Fort Simpson, is approximately 56 per cent higher than normal.

Throughout the Dehcho, Sahtú and Beaufort Delta, there is potential for ice jam flooding on the Mackenzie River — which could be exacerbated by high snow volumes in the area, as well as higher-than-average water levels and water flow in the river.