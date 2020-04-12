NWT SPCA to lay off several employees, reduce shelter operations

Citing financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWT SPCA will lay off several shelter staff and reduce operations to "protect the financial stability of the organization."

In a statement released Saturday afternoon and signed by the board of directors, the non-profit organization stated the cancellation of the annual SPCA gala and the uncertainty surrounding the possibility of future fundraising events has forced the decision.

"We have lost major income sources for the coming months, and we must act immediately to reduce our expenses, to ensure that the organization can continue to operate and fulfil our mandate to care for the animals during this time," the statement says. "We have no choice but to immediately implement measures to protect the financial stability of the organization."

Several staff have been given two weeks notice of layoff so they can apply for federal COVID-19 relief funding.

According to the statement from the SPCA, the organization cannot, at this point, rely on federal relief money.

"We are aware of federal funding that has been announced to supplement wages for employees in struggling organizations; however, to date the criteria for non-profits has not been clearly defined. We do not know if we will be eligible, and if we do eventually qualify, we do not know when this money will become available to us."

Although the layoffs will have a "major impact" on shelter operations, the press release did not specifically state what the impacts would be.

The NWT SPCA continues to accept local foster and adoption applications: "If you are able to provide a temporary, loving home for a furry friend who will reward you with good company during your homebound time, please contact us at adopt-foster@nwtspca.com."

The organization continues to accept donations. More information is available on the NWT SPCA website.