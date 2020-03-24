More people in N.W.T. are fostering animals during COVID crisis

The NWT SPCA has seen a surge in people signing up to foster animals over the past couple of weeks, according to the organization's vice president.

"Since COVID-19 has kind of disrupted everyone's lives we have seen an influx of people wishing to foster, they're finding themselves at home with very little to do," said Dana Martin.

Normally the organization has about 25 animals in foster care. Right now, they have 44 animals at people's homes.

'Great distraction'

Martin said people working at home have more free time to take care of the animals. Also, having the animals around can be a welcome diversion and create routine during times of uncertainty.

More people across the country have been working from home in the past couple of weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Just last week, the Northwest Territories government — the territory's largest employer — sent employees to work from home.

Dana Martin, NWT SPCA's vice-president, says more people have been fostering animals since the COVID-19 crisis began. (CBC)

"I think dogs and foster animals are a great distraction … it gives you a sense of normalcy."

She said it isn't just during extenuating circumstances like a global pandemic that people find comfort in making furry friends.

Martin said she also sees people come in during other times of stress, such as during a divorce, job loss, or death of a loved one.

Stress relief

In Martin's view, animals can be particularly helpful for people's well-being during times of crisis.

On Saturday, the territory announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

"During stressful times like this, where people are unsure of what's happening in the world and they're confined to their home and not being as social as they normally would … pets will provide an enormous amount of stress relief."

Martin said she hopes that people fostering during this time fall in love with their foster pets and provide them with a permanent home through adoption.