Out-of-control wildfire fire threatens cabins northwest of Fort Simpson

A new lightning-caused wildfire located about 65 km northwest of Fort Simpson is threatening cabins in the area, according to the Northwest Territories government.

The fire, which has been named FS-015, is "currently one hectare in size and classified as out-of-control," according to the N.W.T.'s fire updates webpage.

Cabins in the area are at risk, and wildfire staff are contacting cabin owners. No communities are currently threatened.

"Two tankers are actioning the fire and fire crews are being placed on the fire as soon as possible," says the website.

Latest on #NWTFire: July 7. CABINS AT-RISK NEAR N'Dulee Crossing due to #FS015. Staff has been contacting owners. Fire danger high or extreme in many areas. Be vigilant out there.

FS-015 is one of 10 fires burning in the Dehcho region, two of which began in the last 24 hours.

All 10 are lightning-caused, but the government is asking residents to take extra caution all the same.

"Back to high fire danger in this region," wrote the government on its page.

"Just one spark can cause a major wildfire in these conditions. Give fire crews a hand and avoid all fires if you can."