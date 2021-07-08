Skip to Main Content
Out-of-control wildfire fire threatens cabins northwest of Fort Simpson

A wildfire near N’Dulee Crossing, N.W.T. has been classified as out-of-control and is threatening cabins in the area, the government says.

N.W.T. government is reaching out to owners to warn them

This photo shows a previous wildfire in the Dehcho region earlier this summer. The current fire threatening cabins began in the last 24 hours. (N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources)

A new lightning-caused wildfire located about 65 km northwest of Fort Simpson is threatening cabins in the area, according to the Northwest Territories government. 

The fire, which has been named FS-015, is "currently one hectare in size and classified as out-of-control," according to the N.W.T.'s fire updates webpage.

Cabins in the area are at risk, and wildfire staff are contacting cabin owners. No communities are currently threatened. 

"Two tankers are actioning the fire and fire crews are being placed on the fire as soon as possible," says the website. 

FS-015 is one of 10 fires burning in the Dehcho region, two of which began in the last 24 hours. 

All 10 are lightning-caused, but the government is asking residents to take extra caution all the same.

"Back to high fire danger in this region," wrote the government on its page. 

"Just one spark can cause a major wildfire in these conditions. Give fire crews a hand and avoid all fires if you can."

