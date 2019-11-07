N.W.T. premier delivers senior management changes

Several positions in the N.W.T. senior bureaucracy changed hands Thursday.

They were announced by Premier Caroline Cochrane in a press release, effective immediately:

Martin Goldney is secretary to cabinet and deputy minister of executive and Indigenous affairs, replacing Mike Aumond, who is retiring.

Sandy Kalgutkar is secretary to the financial management board and deputy minister of finance, replacing David Stewart.

Joe Dragon is deputy minister of infrastructure, replacing Paul Guy.

Sylvia Haener is deputy minister of lands, replacing Kate Hearn.

Rita Mueller is deputy minister of education, culture and employment, replacing Haener.

Charlene Doolittle assumes the role of deputy minister of justice on Jan. 6, 2020, when she will replace Martin Goldney.