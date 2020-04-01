N.W.T. confirms 2nd case of COVID-19 in Inuvik

The Northwest Territories has confirmed its second case of COVID-19 in Inuvik.

The person is self-isolating in their home, along with members of their household, reads a press release from the office of the chief public health officer sent out Wednesday.

"They are doing well with mild symptoms and it is not expected hospitalisation will be required," states the release.

It states an investigation determined that the person travelled to British Columbia and returned to Inuvik, N.W.T., on March 21, where they went into immediate self-isolation as ordered.

They developed symptoms five days after returning to Inuvik, states the release, and showed no symptoms during their flight back. The individual's whole household has been under mandatory isolation since.

"This represents an example all residents must follow in the coming weeks in complying with public health orders to limit the spread of this virus in our territory," reads the release.

It states the public is being told of the community "because the size of Inuvik allows for appropriate privacy protection."

As of Wednesday afternoon, 979 COVID-19 tests had been completed in the N.W.T., and two had come back positive.

Another 130 are pending results.

"The Northwest Territories is testing at a higher rate than almost anywhere in Canada," reads the release. "The Chief Public Health Officer indicates this is the territory's strongest weapon in tracking and containing the virus."