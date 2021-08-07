Roughly 20 bears killed in the Sahtu region this year, official says

Bear sightings in the N.W.T.'s Sahtu region are roughly on par with prior years, but residents still need to ensure they aren't unwittingly attracting them into communities, according to a regional superintendent with the territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

"Managing human behaviour is a key factor in managing problem wildlife," said Jeff Walker, noting that about 20 bears have been killed this year, compared to 24 in 2020.

While bear sightings are mostly in line with estimates in prior years, environmental conditions are driving bears to scrounge for food, which is bringing them closer to humans — at the dump or, worse, people's backyards, Walker said.

"Weather does play a significant factor, particularly during drought seasons because bears may not be getting what they need from a natural source," he said.

"When they do have that direct access [to food] and they become habituated they're going to continue to come into the community," he said, adding that problem bears should be transported at least 20 kilometres away from a given community to prevent them from doubling back.

Walker said it's mostly black bears in the Sahtu region that are of concern.

Keeping bears at bay starts and stops with human choices

It's rather simple, according to Walker: clean up after yourself. If that doesn't happen, not only could you encounter a roaming bear but you could receive a fine under wildlife legislation, he said.

Equipped with a keen sense of smell, bears can pick up on scents such as slightly dirty barbecues, deep fryers and garbage that isn't properly packed away, Walker said, adding that even birdseed can attract a nearby bear.

"We've had encounters with bears [that] have gotten into fish nets that have been left unattended for a number of days or where people are processing fish, smoking and so on, where the bears come into the smokehouse and help themselves," he said.

Keeping bears away from communities largely hinges on residents adjusting their behaviour and being smart, he said.

"We don't like to see people coming into close contact or putting themselves at risk by getting out of the vehicle or [taking] pictures or things like that," Walker said.

"We want to see people respecting their space. You know, remember that our communities are built in the bear's backyard."