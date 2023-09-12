N.W.T. finishes fuel, cargo resupplies — but not without delays and cancellations

The Government of the Northwest Territories says it's finished deliveries to resupply northern communities for the year, but low water levels and wildfire evacuations forced some cancellations that could be costly — for businesses and customers.

The N.W.T.'s Marine Transportation Services (MTS) delivered 22.7 million litres of fuel and 3,442 tons of cargo to eleven communities this season, from Sachs Harbour to Ulukhaktok, according to an MTS news release Wednesday.

MTS delivers cargo and fuel to communities along the Mackenzie River and western Arctic.

Tracy St. Denis, an infrastructure department spokesperson, says deliveries were made despite challenging conditions.

Extremely low water levels on the Mackenzie River and two evacuations in Hay River, home to MTS's main terminal, caused schedule changes for deliveries over the summer and cancelled final resupply deliveries for the hamlets of Norman Wells and Tulita, she said.

MTS flew in priority groceries to one unnamed business in Norman Wells, but customers awaiting other cargo will have to choose from one of three options: pick it up themselves in Hay River and receive a full refund, have it trucked from Hay River on the winter road, or wait for next year to have it delivered by barge.

The Mackenzie River as seen near Fort Providence, N.W.T. The river was extremely low this year. (Julia Wong/CBC)

"It has been a challenging season and I thank the affected communities and customers for their patience," Infrastructure Minister Diane Archie said in the release.

"MTS continues to improve its capacity to operate a reliable and professional marine shipping service in a challenging Arctic environment."

Cancellations could raise costs

Joshua Earls owns a grocery and rental business in Norman Wells. He says he receives supplies from MTS and a private shipping company, but most of his deliveries have been cancelled this year.

Only about 25 per cent of his cargo shipments made it up to Norman Wells this year, Earls said, and he can't wait for the winter roads to be ready in February or for the spring barge season to start up again. He says he hasn't heard anything from the government about flying in priority items.

"If the government is not willing to step here and help us, especially us," he said, "then we're gonna have to fly in these items because people need to eat."

He says that could cost three to four times more than barge deliveries.

Joshua Earls, right, with his brothers in Norman Wells, N.W.T. (Submitted by Joshua Earls)

"The prices are going to go up extremely, and be passed on to the customers if the government doesn't… help support us here."

Earls is also president of the local chamber of commerce. He says while supplies are delayed, he and other members are losing money on contract work they can't start or complete.

Additionally, items like propane can't be flown in, he said, which could mean that fuel won't be available for months.

"Overall, it's a terrible situation."

St. Denis says the department of infrastructure will meet with business owners in the community to see what further help they can offer. She says the department is also preparing for next season to ensure communities are fully resupplied.

"I think the advantage we have for 2024 is we now know what to expect," she said.

Resupplying delays and cancellations not new

This isn't the first time MTS has struggled to resupply northern communities in the territory.

Last year, rough weather cancelled a barge delivery to Sachs Harbour and essential supplies had to be flown in well past schedule. Impassable ice cancelled deliveries to three Northern communities in 2018, including Paulatuk in N.W.T.

Paulatuk Mayor Ray Ruben took the issue to the territorial legislature last year. He says deliveries went smoothly this season and communication with the territory has improved surrounding resupply deliveries, but he'd like to see more preparation for unforeseen circumstances like weather, water levels and wildfires.

Fly-in options are too costly, he said, but barge deliveries have become unpredictable and road options are limited.

"We're hoping that the community can come together to press the government maybe to take a look at a Plan B," Ruben told CBC News.