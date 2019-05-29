N.W.T. residents still cut off from Alberta as highway remains closed
Fire officials say the wildfire took off quickly and raced across the highway just north of Steen River
A wildfire near Steen River, Alta., is still active and the highway between High Level, Alta., and Enterprise, N.W.T., remains closed.
Alberta wildfire information officer Derek Gagnon said the Steen River wildfire increased rapidly and raced across the highway Tuesday afternoon.
And it continues to grow.
"We are seeing wildfires grow at night, which is very unusual," Gagnon said. "It means that the conditions out there are so extreme that we are not getting that overnight recovery, so we are seeing very extreme wildfire danger conditions in the area right now."
Highway 1 is closed between Enterprise and the Alberta border. Highway 1 becomes Highway 35 in Alberta.
It is the only highway that directly links the N.W.T. with Alberta and is a vital route for residents and goods going to and from the North.
No vehicles are allowed to travel between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Enterprise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Enterprise</a> and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alberta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alberta</a> border (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWThwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWThwy1</a>) due to a wildfire at Steen River, Alberta. Updates will be tweeted as they become available. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWT</a>—@GNWT_INF
Steen River, a settlement located along the highway, is approximately 120 kilometres north of High Level, which is under an evacuation order due to the Chuckegg wildfire, and approximately 120 kilometres south of Enterprise.
Gagnon said the fire is not threatening any communities at the moment, though evacuation orders have been given to some residents who live near the highway. A fire base was also evacuated.
Along with the wildfire at Steen River, the Chuckegg fire just outside of High Level continues to burn. The last measurement of that fire was about 150,000 hectares.
"We are still working on containment efforts during the day when it is safe for our crews to do so," Gagnon said. "But at night it is a significant challenge because it is so dangerous."
Gagnon said it is hard to say when the highway will be reopened.
A couple of weather systems moving into the area will make for windier conditions.
"So we are not really sure how exactly the fires are going to react," Gagnon said.
There is no travel permitted between High Level & Enterprise, NWT due to a wildfire in the area. Visit <a href="https://t.co/0yIT7KnUPB">https://t.co/0yIT7KnUPB</a> for details. <a href="https://twitter.com/GNWT_INF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GNWT_INF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a>—@511Alberta
"If the fire is still very active near the highway, that highway will unfortunately have to remain closed," he said. "We aren't going to put anybody at risk by going through an active wildfire zone.
"Hopefully the fire moves away from the highway and we are able to reopen it soon but I can't commit to any time frame for that."
Enterprise public works foreman Alan Kimball said traffic has really slowed down because of the wildfires.
"Since the High Level fire, there hasn't been much traffic at all, tourists or light vehicles or anything," Kimball said.
He said there had been a lot of smoke in the area over the last few days, but the winds have changed direction and it is clear today.
The N.W.T. government said updates will be tweeted as they become available.
with files from Loren McGinnis
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.