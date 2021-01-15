N.W.T. reports first case of COVID-19 'without known source'

N.W.T. public health officials are reporting the territory's first case of COVID-19 with no known source.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said the positive COVID-19 diagnosis was made in Yellowknife "with no known source and no travel history."

She said the individual sought testing when they developed symptoms and has since isolated and is doing well.

She said the COVID-19 rapid response team is being deployed to find the source of the infection.

"The team will complete what is called reverse contact-tracing, which includes reviewing potential exposures in the 14 days before symptoms started. Public health will recommend targeted testing of further individuals to attempt to find the source," she said.

Kandola added that without knowing the source of the infection, she can't make a definitive determination if there's a risk to the public.

"But there is no reason to be frightened – we know what works to stop transmission, and public health is working hard to find the source," she said.

Kandola said she would update the public as soon as they learn more about the situation.

Today's press release made no reference to community spread. A definition on the N.W.T. government's COVID-19 questions and answers website defines community spread as "people in that community are getting sick with COVID-19 without travelling or being close to someone who has travelled."

According to definitions published by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community spread is when people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.

In reaction to the news, the Town of Fort Smith issued a statement on Facebook that it is closing its recreational facilities, including the arena, library and recreation centre, until at least Monday, when it will re-assess.

Kandola is scheduled to be on CBC's Trail's End at 5:10 MT to discuss the situation.