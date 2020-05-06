N.W.T. plan to reopen economy is coming 'very soon,' top doctor says

A plan for reopening the Northwest Territories economy and easing restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 is on the way "very soon," according to the territory's top doctor.

"We will move forward," said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola. "All I ask is for people to hang on just a little while longer."

In a press conference Wednesday, Kandola urged antsy northerners to stick to the rules for physical distancing and to "be kind to each other."

"We're on the homestretch in developing a plan to emerge from our current level of restrictions," she said, telling reporters that a final draft of the plan was currently under review and would be released "definitely within the week, if not earlier."

Certain business activities and lower-risk outdoor gatherings will be allowed before higher-risk activities, Kandola said.

Kandola said the document is detailed and was made consulting with businesses. It discusses how to lift restrictions in a phased approach. An order on lifting restrictions is also undergoing legal review.

In a file photo, a public health officer tells drivers about her role enforcing COVID-19-related rules. Kandola says the territory is finalizing its plan to lift restrictions. (Katie Toth/CBC)

The reopening strategy will be shared before an order on lifting restrictions comes into effect, so that businesses and people have time to prepare for the new rules and operate safely, Kandola said.

She said the strategy allows the territory to increase restrictions if a "second wave" of COVID-19 happens in the autumn, which public health experts have said is common in viral pandemics.

Tourism unlikely to see revival in summer

However, tourism is unlikely to see a revival this summer, Kandola said.

"The ability for us to relax measures relates to … border security," she said, adding that the territorial government will only allow N.W.T. residents and essential workers to enter the territory this summer.

Kandola also said that her team is looking at the provinces that have allowed families to select an additional household to spend time with, sometimes referred to as "double bubbles."

"We'd be calling them something like friendship bubbles or just small social circles," she said. "We'd be taking that into consideration."