How people in N.W.T. marked Remembrance Day

Hundreds of people attended Remembrance Day services in the Northwest Territories on Saturday.

In Yellowknife, the day started with a wreath-laying ceremony at the cenotaph outside Yellowknife city hall and a military parade. Both Premier Caroline Cochrane and N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod attended the wreath laying, as did representatives from the RCMP, the cadets and the armed forces.

After the end of the military parade, participants were welcomed to an indoor ceremony held in the gym of St. Patrick High School. During the indoor service, there was another wreath-laying ceremony, and choral performances.

There was also a video presentation prepared by Loralea Wart, a legion member and past president, on the Korean War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean war, often referred to as Canada's "forgotten war."

Don Roberts, right, and his family drove eight hours from their homes in Northern Alberta to attend Yellowknife's Remembrance Day ceremony. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

Don Roberts told CBC it was important for him to attend the ceremony because of his own history. He was a member of the military in Canada for 20 years before retiring over a decade ago.

He and his family drove eight hours from their home in Northern Alberta to attend the ceremony in Yellowknife, the closest "full-fledged" Remembrance Day service for them.

"Not only are the fallen soldiers before my time, but also during my time," he said.

"That's why it's important that we all present ourselves at a ceremony — to take a moment and remember the fallen of the past, and the fallen of the future."

For Yellowknifer Emma Logan, attending the ceremony was a way of honouring her family.

"I grew up in a family where my dad and my grandfather and my great-grandfathers all served in the military … so it's really important for me to bring my kids and carry that on, to make sure they know what we're here to remember," she said.

Emma Logan said it was important for her to share the message of Remembrance Day with her family. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

Services were also held in Hay River and Inuvik.

In Fort Smith, Remembrance Day services started with a ceremony at the community's rec centre, followed by a wreath laying at the cenotaph in front of the Fort Smith legion. Then, the community was welcomed into the legion for chili, prepared by a team at Paul William Kaeser High School.

Treyton Bird, the branch operations manager for Fort Smith's legion, said that over 90 people attended the gathering at the legion, one of the highest turnouts he's seen in years. He said it was a day of "sharing stories," for kids and adults alike.

"It was ... really nice to welcome everybody into the legion and host them for a free lunch and a free drink and basically just share communion with each other in the memory of our fallen comrades," he said.