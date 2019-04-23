Former champion of northern recreation accused of stealing from N.W.T. rec group

A former champion of northern recreation is charged with defrauding the N.W.T. group she led for several years.

Theresa Ross was the executive director of the now-dissolved Beaufort Delta Sahtu Recreation Association (BDSRA), and is a past president of the N.W.T. Recreation and Parks Association (NWTRPA).

Ross has been celebrated as a recreation leader in the territory and recognized with an award of merit.

She is now charged with fraud and theft from the BDSRA from 2013 to 2016. Though the two charges allege that Ross took over $5,000 during that time, the fraud charge initially specified that Ross took $207,478 "by providing false documents and receipts in order to obtain funds to benefit herself and her family," and stole $219,510.

The allegations have not been proven in court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.

In a written statement, Ross's lawyer Sean Fagan said that Ross "devoted herself to the community for many years and is looking forward to ultimately having her name cleared."

Known as involved community member

Sheena Tremblay, NWTRPA president, said that she didn't work with Ross directly but knows of her as someone who was "a pretty involved community member," and volunteered often.

"I guess it's just unfortunate," Tremblay said of the charges.

The NWTRPA promotes recreation by supporting leaders and communities, primarily through training and advocacy, Tremblay said.

"I think recreation leaders, in the broad sense of the term, do so much for their community and a lot of communities really rely on those key people," she said.

The BDSRA dissolved in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, according to spokesperson Jay Boast from the department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA). MACA helps finance some recreation and sport organizations in the territory.

After the BDSRA dissolved, MACA established a new funding program to help communities in the Beaufort Delta and Sahtu regions to access sport and recreation funding from the department directly — a process formerly streamlined through the BDSRA.

Community sport organizations vulnerable, professor says

Lisa Kihl is an associate professor at the University of Minnesota. Her research focuses on sport integrity and corruption.

Kihl said fraud in community sport organizations is common.

"It's built on trust," she said.

"What makes them vulnerable is there's opportunity, which is the lack of oversight."

According to research Kihl collaborated on in 2021, one in ten community sports organizations in Canada, the U.S., Australia and Germany experience fraud.

"Many people would say 'well that's only ten per cent,' but you think of the number of community sport organizations in those countries, that's a large number."

She said that when organizations subsidizing programs fold, players lose out.

"If a club cannot pay for fees, cannot pay for ice time or field time or uniforms or travel, children are not going to participate," she said. "Or they're going to have to pay more to participate to recover what was lost and not everybody is in that position where they can."

Caroline Sparks has been working in sports and recreation in the North for 35 years. She's a learning consultant based out of Whitehorse with the Recreation North Training Program across the three territories.

Sparks said she's never known of a fraud case involving a northern community sport organization.

"I think most of the people in the North who are invested in it, they're doing it for the right reasons," she said.

"It's not to say it doesn't happen," she said, but that "in what I know of the North, I think people are doing things for the betterment of their community, not for personal gain."