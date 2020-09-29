N.W.T. RCMP warn travellers to take precautions after 2 men rescued from capsized boat

RCMP are warning northern travellers to take necessary precautions after they rescued two men from a capsized boat on Buffalo Lake on Monday.

Hay River RCMP said in a press release Tuesday that they received an SOS distress notification from a SPOT device at around 3 p.m. on Monday. The call came from about one kilometre offshore in Buffalo Lake, which is south of Hay River.

RCMP say they determined from coordinates and a text communication that the boaters had capsized in rough waters on Buffalo Lake.

Great Slave Helicopters and the Hay River Marine Rescue Society helped RCMP locate the two men and bring them to the Hay River Regional Health Centre.

The men were treated for "non-life threatening hypothermia," says the police news release.

'Plan for the unexpected'

RCMP are using this incident to remind travellers to "plan for the unexpected" before heading out on a trip.

They recommend leaving a detailed plan with a family member or friend that includes the time of departure, time of arrival and destination.

RCMP also say travellers should bring extra fuel, food, water, clothing and matches in case they run into bad weather, and to always carry a radio, satellite phone or other working communication device.

They are also reminding boaters to always wear a personal floatation device and to make sure their boat is in good condition.

"Be sure to familiarize yourself with your vessel and practice your emergency drills," says the news release.

Police say when calling 911 or a local RCMP detachment for help, give as much information as possible, including your location and whether anyone is injured so the search and rescue team can prepare a rapid response.