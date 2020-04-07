As temperatures rise in N.W.T., RCMP says be prepared before going out on land and ice

With the Easter long weekend approaching, Northwest Territories RCMP are reminding travellers to be prepared when they go out on the land and ice.

"The annual spring breakup takes many forms across our territory, and arrives in stages as our land and waterways warm up. This leads to quickly changing terrain and water conditions, including open water," reads an RCMP news release sent Tuesday.

It says ice crossing can be especially treacherous. Ice can erode during the day, creating unstable conditions. "Extra caution should be taken during the spring transition," reads the release.

The public service announcement comes a day after RCMP reported that a 79-year-old man died after falling through the ice near Tathlina Lake, south of Kakisa, N.W.T., on Sunday.

Tips for keeping safe

On Tuesday, Police offered some tips for keeping safe while enjoying the outdoors.

On the land, they recommend that people make sure their vehicles are in good working order and that they carry extra fuel.

RCMP also say people should familiarize themselves with the area they're travelling through and any potential hazards. They advise checking the weather forecast ahead of time.

On ice and waterways, RCMP say people should be familiar with the operation of their vessels or vehicles (snowmobiles, quads, boats, etc.), and ensure they are in good working condition before heading out.

Police say when travelling on land or water, people should carry a satellite phone, marine radio, emergency communications device or other means of communication.

"Our territory is so vast, and holds so many treasures for our citizens. We want them to enjoy the outdoors, but to be safe and able to signal us if they are in need of assistance," said Sgt. Christina Wilkins, with N.W.T. RCMP Emergency Planning.

"Communications devices are one of the most valuable items they can take with them when they head out on the land or crossing waterways."

RCMP say before leaving, people should inform another person of their travel plans, including where they are going and when they plan on returning. They also say travellers should carry emergency supplies and learn survival skills.

In March, Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya and Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, urged people to go out on the land as a way to follow physical distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.