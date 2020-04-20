N.W.T. RCMP warn residents of COVID-19 scams

The RCMP in the Northwest Territories are warning residents of an array of COVID-19 related scams and urging anyone who believes they have been a victim of fraud to contact police.

"Beware of unsolicited calls, emails and texts requesting urgent action or payment and/or offering medical advice, financial relief, or government assistance and compensation," reads a release by the RCMP Monday.

"Remember: if you did not initiate contact, you don't know who you are communicating to. Never respond or click on suspicious links and attachments. Just by clicking on the link could open the door to malware and disclosure of your personal or financial information. Never give out your personal or financial details.

"Beware of questionable offers, such as miracle cures, herbal remedies, vaccinations and faster testing."

Real life stories about current scammers and advice on how to protect yourself from a senior RCMP intelligence analyst with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. 51:39

The RCMP listed a number of COVID-19 related scams compiled by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for people to watch out for, including:

Fraudsters posing as loan and financial service companies or cleaning/heating companies offering financial relief, or requesting urgent payment for a service.

Fraudsters pretending to be offering fast COVID-19 tests for sale or selling fraudulent products that claim to treat or prevent the disease.

Fraudsters posing as a government representative, like the Public Health Agency of Canada, giving you false results saying you have been tested positive for COVID-19, or trying to trick you into confirming your health card and credit card numbers for a prescription.

Scammers posing as hydro/electrical power companies, and threatening to disconnect your power for nonpayment.

Fraudster pretending to work for the Red Cross or other charities offering free medical products for a donation.

Financial advisors pressuring you to invest in new stocks related to the disease, or door-to-door sales people selling household decontamination services.

The RCMP are asking residents if they think they or someone they know has been a victim of fraud, to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, report online or contact their local RCMP detachment.