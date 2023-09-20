N.W.T. man files excessive force complaint against Fort Smith RCMP

WARNING: The video discussed in this story contains scenes of violence.

An N.W.T. man who was cleared last month of assaulting peace officers has filed a formal complaint against RCMP, claiming they used excessive force that left him with fractured vertebrae in a Fort Smith cell.

Kelly Canadian's complaint describes being struck repeatedly with a closed fist by officers in January. Canadian was in custody at the time for failing to appear in court, though court documents don't say what he was supposed to appear for. He has previously been charged with theft, harassment, mischief, assault and previous failures to attend court or to comply with conditions of his release.

Varied accounts of the events surrounding his injury emerged during a trial in early August, where he was found not guilty of assaulting peace officers.

A surveillance video presented during the trial and obtained by CBC News shows officers escorting Canadian into his cell at the Fort Smith RCMP detachment. The officers bring Canadian to the ground and repeatedly push his face into the cement floor, and the video shows a sergeant putting his knee on the back of Canadian's neck.

Documents from Stanton Hospital included in court files say Canadian suffered a compression fracture to his T5 vertebra as well as "anterior wedging" of four other vertebrae further down his back. Canadian says his fractures have healed but he continues to suffer back pain.

What led to the incident

In August, Canadian was tried on five counts of assaulting a peace officer. He was found not guilty on all counts. Details discussed during the trial reveal information on the events leading up to the altercation in the cell

One count was an alleged assault against Sgt. Cagri Yilmaz, one of the officers in the video. That alleged assault would have taken place at the Fort Smith RCMP detachment on Jan. 10, just before the events shown in the video.

In her decision to find Canadian not guilty, territorial court Judge Christine Gagnon said she found no reason for police to lay the assault charge against Canadian, other than the fact that their use of force would likely be subject to scrutiny.

"There would be an interest for [Yilmaz] to claim that he was assaulted, in order to justify, after the fact, the force that he used against Mr. Canadian," she said.

At the time of that alleged assault, Canadian was appearing by video for a bail hearing. After, he didn't want to return to his cell when Yilmaz told him to.

Yilmaz told the court Canadian spat in his face when he took out his handcuffs, and "raised his hands" to hit him.

"It was obvious he wanted to fight me," Yilmaz said.

Two other witnesses testified to either hearing Canadian spit at Yilmaz or seeing him on the video call attempt to punch Yilmaz, though details of their accounts differed from each other as well as from Yilmaz's and Canadian's accounts.

Canadian told CBC News in a later interview that Yilmaz denied his request to call his lawyer, and began punching Canadian when he refused to go back to his cell.

"I wasn't resisting, I was just repeatedly taking blows from him," Canadian told CBC.

Yilmaz admitted to the court that he punched Canadian, but said it was in an effort to get Canadian to comply.

"I punched him three or four times to the side of his face, hard enough for him to stop assaulting me," Yilmaz said, adding he punched him another three or four times in the stomach area. He testified he then placed Canadian in handcuffs and a spit hood — a face covering to prevent spitting and biting, which can be seen in the surveillance video from the cell.

N.W.T. RCMP declined but confirmed by email that it received a public complaint related to the incident with Canadian and that an internal investigation is underway. RCMP said it couldn't provide further details because RCMP employment records, like all federal employees, are confidential.

Parts of incident seem excessive, says use-of-force expert

Jerry Rodriguez, a former police officer who is now a policing instructor in the United States, told CBC that parts of the video appear to show excessive force.

CBC reached out to Rodriguez for an expert opinion on the video's contents because Rodriguez has over three decades of experience, including starting a division that investigates use of force in Baltimore and bringing in a policy to investigate use of force in San Francisco.

Aside from excessive force, Rodriguez said the containment effort between the four officers shown in the video seemed "unco-ordinated".

"The most egregious to me is probably the head slamming or pushing to the ground — that seems punitive to me," Rodriguez said.

He noted there should have been enough officers there to keep control, and added they could have tried other tactics if they were worried about Canadian being unruly, like leaning him against the wall to create a barrier while removing his handcuffs.

"I just didn't see a very co-ordinated effort, given the fact that they had what appears to be sufficient personnel there," he said.

Rodriguez acknowledged that the video shows only the span of a few minutes and that police work, even when it's not excessive, "is often ugly."

Surveillance footage

After the altercation at the bail hearing, two other officers, Cpl. Stephanie Leduc and Cst. Jesse Woodward, brought Canadian into his cell. Both are also named in Canadian's complaint, along with a fourth officer referred to as "Szczuczko", though some of the officers' names are misspelled in the complaint. The complaint gives no details about Szczuczko's or Woodward's involvement, but states Leduc yelled at Canadian to stop resisting arrest, which Canadian says he wasn't doing.

Documents from the August trial show Leduc said Canadian kicked her, that she felt she was being dragged down and that he was trying to grab her duty belt. She said that's why she began trying to contain him and the altercation broke out.

Woodward testified that he heard Leduc say Canadian was trying to grab her belt, but didn't see it himself.

In the video, two other officers are then seen entering the cell, including Yilmaz.

Rodriguez, the U.S. policing instructor, noticing insignias on Yilmaz's shoulder, said if he is an officer of rank, that's a concern.

"If you have rank, you should come in here and kind of direct the officers on what to do, but not necessarily become an active participant. He is an active participant," Rodriguez said.

At the time of the incident, Yilmaz was already under investigation for other complaints. Court documents detail two complaints: one for excessive use of force and the second for "discreditable conduct".

In a complaint from last year, Yilmaz was alleged to have hit vehicle brakes in a way that caused the passenger to hit their head on the shield that divides the front and back of the vehicle. He received a reprimand.

The second complaint, which is undated, describes Yilmaz removing a prisoner from his police vehicle and directing him to walk in a ditch while following him in the vehicle. For that offence, Yilmaz was directed to review the prisoner escort policy and the G Division operation manual's chapter on prisoner escort.

N.W.T. RCMP also declined to provide information on Yilmaz's history.

'This should be publicized'

This isn't the first time Canadian has filed complaints for his treatment while in custody.

Last year, the territorial government settled a lawsuit where Canadian had alleged he was sexually abused by a corrections employee at the North Slave Correctional Complex.

In 2018, Canadian went public with allegations that he faced mistreatment at the same facility because he is openly gay.

Canadian filed another human rights complaint in April similarly claiming discrimination from NSCC guards based on sexual orientation and for living with borderline personality disorder. Canadian says he doesn't want to settle this time.

"I am honestly tired of being compensated by this place," he told CBC News.

"I'd rather see change, and change doesn't come here, so I'm not going to continue to enable them by accepting compensation."

Now acquitted on these latest charges, Canadian said he hopes to go to school to become an esthetician and has his sights set on a college in Mississauga, Ont.

He said he wants people to know what happened to him.

"This should be publicized because it shows that the people who are supposed to be doing good things are actually doing bad things as well," he told CBC News.

"There is still a lot of corruption, bad behaviour in the police."