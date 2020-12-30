N.W.T. RCMP asking for public's help in 30-year-old cold case

It's a "haunting file," says Cpl. Mike Lewis, of the Northwest Territories' RCMP historical case unit.

Mary Rose Keadjuk, 24, was reported missing to the Yellowknife RCMP in September 1990.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that she went missing at some point between late June and August 1990. She had been living at the Gold Range Hotel, where her belongings were found, along with her glasses, which she relied upon.

Partial human remains were found in Yellowknife in 2003 and that forensic DNA analysis in 2018 confirmed they were those of Keadjuk.

"We would really like to find a lead or information that might assist us in finding out what happened to Mary Rose in 1990," said Lewis, in the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about Mary Rose Keadjuk to call the RCMP's historical case unit at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text nwtnutips and a message to 274637.